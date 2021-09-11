The ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer has left fans angry
The recent trailer for Grand Theft Auto V at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 has left fans feeling frustrated for plenty of reasons. To start, the trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube channel currently has (as of September 11) over 1million views and 42,000 dislikes to 18,000 likes. Some of the main issues stem from the fact that the game touts an “expanded and enhanced” label, but many think it still looks exactly the same.www.nme.com
