The ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer has left fans angry

By Will Nelson
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent trailer for Grand Theft Auto V at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 has left fans feeling frustrated for plenty of reasons. To start, the trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube channel currently has (as of September 11) over 1million views and 42,000 dislikes to 18,000 likes. Some of the main issues stem from the fact that the game touts an “expanded and enhanced” label, but many think it still looks exactly the same.

Gamespot

NBA 2K22's Social Hub The City Is Expanded And Improved This Year On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

2K Sports has revealed more information about NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the next-gen consoles are getting the most expansive experience, it seems. NBA 2K22 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature an upgraded version of the social hub called The City. In the new game, players can take on quests that advance their story career and upgrade their homes. As an example, 2K said players can attach a zipline to their penthouse so they can travel directly to a specific basketball court, because why not.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Don't expect new announcements during Xbox's TGS 2021 showcase

Microsoft will be attending TGS 2021, and ahead of the show, it is trying to quell expectations for western audiences. The company has said its showcase during TGS 2021 will be curated for players in Japan and across Asia, and not to expect new global debuts. Instead you can expect...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA V and GTA Online Coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in March 2022

Rocksteady has just announced March 2022 as the release date for GTA V enhanced version for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new release date was revealed in a fresh new trailer that was shown during PlayStation’s September Showcase. The new version of the game will include technical and graphical enhancements across the entirety of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Grand Theft Auto V’s Next Generation Version Is Coming Early Next Year

Video game enthusiasts have been waiting with bated breath for Rockstar Games to reveal its next Grand Theft Auto game, but once again they’ll be disappointed to see the developer didn’t have anything to share about GTAVI during Sony’s latest State of Play event. Instead, it was a proper first look at GTAV’s next-generation update.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Grand Theft Auto 5's PlayStation Showcase trailer isn't going down well

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5's expanded and enhanced version from Sony's PlayStation Showcase last night is facing a significant dislike to like ratio on YouTube. At the time of this article's publication, the trailer has 25,000 dislikes to 14,000 likes. In contrast, every other trailer featured in the showcase has a positive like to dislike ratio.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Sensible Soccer’s spiritual successor is coming to Switch, PS5, Xbox and more

Sociable Soccer, the arcade-style football game developed by Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, is finally heading to the PC and consoles, thanks to a publishing deal with indie specialist Kiss. Currently available only via Apple Arcade, Sociable Soccer will be brought to a wide range of platforms thanks to a...
SOCCER
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Receives More Bad News

If you still haven't been able to track down a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S since both platforms launched late in 2020, a new report has come about indicating that stock might not be getting any better in the near future. In fact, if current trends continue as they have over the past year or so, shortages of both next-gen consoles might continue well into 2023.
RETAIL

