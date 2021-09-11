Comfortable conditions for Saturday

It’s a nice night to get outside, temperatures will be in the low 70s through the evening. Clear early with a few clouds late, not as cool overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

A breezy southwesterly wind flow Sunday will help temperatures jump into the 80s. Most areas will stay dry Sunday but around I-80 and points north a few showers can’t be ruled out in the evening. Wildfires out west may bring smoke to the area that should stay high in the atmosphere, you may notice a bit of a hazy sky from this Sunday. The air quality will be moderate throughout the daytime.

The warmth continues for the work week, highs remain above average in the 80s. Rain returns Wednesday with a chance of a few isolated storms.

