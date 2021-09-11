CLWA Claims Success with LED Flares
The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association (CLWA) is marking this year’s Ring of Fire flare transition a success. This year’s Ring of Fire event – held on September 4th – saw the event transition from incendiary flares to more eco-friendly LED flares. The CLWA teamed up with nine Wegmans locations across the Finger Lakes and Western New York to sell the LED alternative. Proceeds from the flare purchases were donated to the group as well as Honeoye Lake Association.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
