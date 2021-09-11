CLWA Claims Success with LED Flares

A swimmer was struck by a boat this week on Keuka Lake. It happened near the eastern shore in the area of Keuka Village in the town of Wayne shortly before 7 Tuesday night. Deputies interviewed the victim who stated he was swimming on his back at about 6:45pm near the eastern shore in the area of Keuka Village when a dark-colored pontoon boat operating northbound boated directly over him causing injury to him. The victim stated the boat never stopped nor slowed. A witness reported that the boat operator was standing and did not appear to have observed striking the swimmer, continuing north from the scene of the collision.

WAYNE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO