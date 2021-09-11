Sling Hanging Chairs by Studio Stirling are Made from Leather and Metal

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO