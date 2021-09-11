CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sling Hanging Chairs by Studio Stirling are Made from Leather and Metal

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa-based Studio Stirling specializes in making beautiful and durable swing chairs and daybeds. The Sling hanging chairs are one of the coolest designs from the company. Designed by Joanina Pastoll and David Pastoll, these soft-hued hanging chairs evoke a feeling of calm and serenity. Each Sling hanging chair is...

Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair has a circular frame with clean lines

Sit in comfort and luxury when reading, working, eating, and more with the Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair. Available in three finishes—Soft Leather, Thick Leather, and Roses—these stunning chairs boast a circular frame with clean lines. Blanket your chair in a plethora of colors to suit your decor and maximize comfort. Exuding simplicity with minimalist tubular steel, this chair collection delivers a sleek finish and pure elegance. Moreover, offering a stripped-back design, this Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair creates a sleek finish and lightness; it’ll accentuate any space, whether at home or in the office. In fact, each chair offers a form-fitting comfort that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Overall, choose to upgrade your living space or create a warmer commercial environment for customers.
