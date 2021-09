Hockey season is coming and it is time to come to terms with the fact that Mark Giordano will not be joining the Calgary Flames on their side of the ice this season. We all saw him put on the Seattle Kraken jersey back in July, but it is going to start feeling pretty real, pretty fast. With his exposure and pick-up in the expansion draft, a vacancy in the captain role on this team needs to be filled. Or does it?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO