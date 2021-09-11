Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Been Fired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

For more than a decade, the cast of Jersey Shore has been reality TV royalty. Even though the original series only lasted for about three years, it left such a lasting impression that it was rebooted in 2018 under the name Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since then, it has been a fixture on MTV, and viewers have loved watching the original cast embark on new journeys. Unfortunately, however, there could possibly be a major change happening with the cast. In August of 2021, rumors started to surface that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been fired from the show. For many fans, this information came as a very unpleasant surprise. If this is true, it’ll definitely change the dynamics of the house – and probably not in a good way. Keep reading to find out if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been fired Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.