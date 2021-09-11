CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Been Fired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, the cast of Jersey Shore has been reality TV royalty. Even though the original series only lasted for about three years, it left such a lasting impression that it was rebooted in 2018 under the name Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since then, it has been a fixture on MTV, and viewers have loved watching the original cast embark on new journeys. Unfortunately, however, there could possibly be a major change happening with the cast. In August of 2021, rumors started to surface that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been fired from the show. For many fans, this information came as a very unpleasant surprise. If this is true, it’ll definitely change the dynamics of the house – and probably not in a good way. Keep reading to find out if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been fired Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

MTV Brings Back Fan-Favorite 'Jersey Shore' Alum for 'Family Vacation' Season 5

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back for a fifth season, MTV announced Thursday, and so is Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The original cast member announced she was stepping away from the series in 2019, but made guest appearances in Season 4 before she was revealed to be an official cast member for Season 5.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has Probation Revoked, Is Ordered to Take 26 Parenting Classes

Steps forward. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s probation was revoked at his hearing on Friday, September 17. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum, 35, had been charged with a probation violation related to an April incident with his now-fiancée, Saffire Matos. He avoided jail time by showing proof that he voluntarily completed an in-patient program for 30 days, which the judge allowed as time served. (Ortiz-Magro is still in the program three times a week on an out-patient basis.)
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammi Giancola
TMZ.com

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits to Violating Probation, Gets Another Chance

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admits he violated his probation by getting arrested for alleged domestic violence, but this must be his lucky day -- because the judge is giving him another shot. The 'Jersey Shore' star appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday, where he admitted to his probation violation, which could...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Escapes Jail Time After Violating Probation With Domestic Violence Arrest

The reality show star got off with a warning, after he skipped out on his probation, narrowly avoiding a month in jail. Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could’ve been in big trouble for violating his probation due to a domestic violence arrest, but a Los Angeles judge let him go with a lesser punishment than jail time on Friday September 17. The 35-year-old star could’ve faced 30 days in jail for violation, but instead he was ordered to attend 26 parenting and a three-year protection order for his ex Saffire Matos, who he was involved in alleged incident with, via TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Reunion Special Live For Free Online

After the final episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season four aired last week, the cast is getting together one more time for The Meatball Day Wrap Up Special on MTV. The season four reunion special of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Jersey Shore#Mental Health Issues#Reality Tv#Mtv#Tiktok
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

You'll Never Guess Who This '90s Cutie Grew Up To Be

Check out nine other throwback photos of some of your favorites from reality TV!. Before he was a production manager, family man and the husband of Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd Tucker was breaking hearts in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what we assume at least, because he was quite the cutie with his flattop fade and brooding look (and we see that gold chain).
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy