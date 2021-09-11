ENC events honoring victims of 9/11 today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. In light of the day, ENC organizations are hosting events to honor victims. Backyard Bandits and The Doghouse Tavern will be hosting a cruise in after the Ayden Collard Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Those who do not wish to take place in the parade should go straight to the Ayden Methodist Church located at 460 3rd Street. There will be a $10 fee and all proceeds will go to the Fallen Firefighters Association.