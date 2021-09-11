CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

ENC events honoring victims of 9/11 today

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. In light of the day, ENC organizations are hosting events to honor victims. Backyard Bandits and The Doghouse Tavern will be hosting a cruise in after the Ayden Collard Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Those who do not wish to take place in the parade should go straight to the Ayden Methodist Church located at 460 3rd Street. There will be a $10 fee and all proceeds will go to the Fallen Firefighters Association.

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Memorials#Enc#Backyard Bandits#The Doghouse Tavern#Pamlico Teen Court#New Bern Bike Ms#The New Bern Firemen#Trent#The State Highway Patrol#The Onslow Civic Affairs#Patriots Day#Facebook
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy