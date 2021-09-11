This One Ingredient Naturally Whitens Coffee-Stained Teeth, New Study Says
If you're one of the 80% of people who sip coffee most every day, there's probably a good chance you've studied the mirror to see whether your favorite drink is discoloring your smile. If you're concerned about coffee stains—but not so sure about frequently using whitening products with peroxide—check out what ingredient brightened things up after scientists soaked a set of teeth inside coffee for nearly a week straight.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0