This One Ingredient Naturally Whitens Coffee-Stained Teeth, New Study Says

It’s crazy to think that scientists have discovered more than 500 species of bacteria living inside the human mouth, and although not all are considered bad, it’s the reason oral hygiene is so important. “There are billions of bacteria found inside the mouth,” says New York cosmetic dentist Irene Grafman, DDS. “Some are bad bacteria and some are good bacteria. The most important thing for health is to keep the correct balance. Bad bacteria thrive in an acidic environment, so it’s important to keep to a healthy diet, drink lots of water and keep a proper balance of pH.” To achieve the deep clean your mouth really needs, here are four things to include in your daily oral-care routine.

