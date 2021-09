The Yankees and Mets will clash on Saturday night, but come together beforehand to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The two teams also joined in well before Saturday’s ceremonies, releasing a joint video on both team’s role in New York City following the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. The nearly 10-minute video includes interviews with Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Bobby Valentine, Mike Piazza and more as the former players and coaches look back on the impact baseball had on a city’s healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO