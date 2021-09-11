CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Civic vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla: The Faster, Roomier, Handsomer Car Is Also Less Reliable and More Expensive

By Desiree Homer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Here’s the head-to-head you’ve been waiting for. In the world of compact sedans, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla rule the roost. As the 2022 models roll out, you might have narrowed down your car shopping list to these two stellar contenders. But before committing to one, read our 2022 Honda Civic and 2022 Toyota Corolla comparison. You’ll find that the faster, roomier, more stylish car is also more expensive and potentially less reliable.

