2022 Honda Civic vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla: The Faster, Roomier, Handsomer Car Is Also Less Reliable and More Expensive

The Toyota MR2 didn’t really get the attention it deserved when it was released, and regardless of its JDM status in many tuner communities, popular and reliable 1ZZ engine platform that is easy to work on and tune, and enjoyable driving experience, it wasn’t even selected as a side character car in the Fast and Furious saga that put so many great cars on the map. But, even Toyota MR2 owners spend time arguing over where the MR2 came from and what it means — but, luckily for us, Toyota has stepped in to weigh in.

