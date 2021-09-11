CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b32Wn_0bt2gkWE00
1 of 2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers marched in Warsaw on Saturday to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland’s health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic, and low wages drove many medical workers to seek work in other European Union countries.

Protesters, which also included midwives, physical therapists and lab technicians, beat drums and blew horns. They stressed the point in speeches and their banners that they are working extremely long hours, putting their patients in danger and also driving themselves to early deaths.

Nurses in white caps carried banners saying: “Rested medic = safe patient!” and “One nurse for 30 patients!” Who to help first?”

Organizers called for a moment of silence during the march to honor the health care workers who have died from COVID-19.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski says he’s open to discussing the demands with the protesters but that the state cannot afford to meet all their demands.

Unions’ meetings with the health minister broke down on Friday and he accused the protest organizers of “creating theater” on the streets in a search of “social applause.”

The protest took place in central Warsaw and was to head past parliament and end at the prime minster’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tyson Foods workers get paid sick leave as union backs vaccine mandate

Tyson Foods is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first time, part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The meatpacking giant said 90,000 — or 75% — of its 120,000 U.S. workers have...
fox13news.com

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Warsaw#Protest Riot#Polish#Ap#European Union
The Guardian

France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers without pay

France has suspended 3,000 health workers without pay for refusing the Covid vaccine. The health minister, Olivier Véran, said the staff had been notified in writing before the government-imposed deadline to have at least one dose. Véran said “several dozen” had resigned rather than have the vaccine, but with an...
WORLD
hottytoddy.com

Medical Workers and Supporters Protest Vaccination Mandate

Healthcare workers and their supporters gathered near Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on the sidewalk of Belk Boulevard Wednesday to protest the hospital’s recently issued COVID-19 vaccination policy. Following the mandate issued by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s President and CEO, Jason Little, some employees at the hospital’s Oxford location were left...
OXFORD, MS
The Independent

WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke following meetings with senior Lebanese officials and visits to health facilities and practitioners over the past two days. He said the country of 6 million — including over 1 million Syrian refugees — needs emergency and development support to tackle shortages of medicines, fuel, and structural problems such as migration of medical professionals. The brain drain...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
TechCrunch

DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu’s home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

A group of about 50 DoorDash workers who are affiliated with advocacy groups We Drive Progress and Gig Workers Rising traveled caravan style to the front of Xu’s house in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. They demanded that DoorDash provide transparency for tips and 120% of minimum wage or around $17 per hour, stop unfair deactivations and provide free personal protective equipment, as well as adequate pay for car and equipment sanitizing.
LABOR ISSUES
Inquirer and Mirror

Hospital workers rally for pandemic pay

(Sept. 9, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital employees held a rally on the corner of Prospect Street and Surfside Road to support their request for “pandemic pay” from the state for frontline healthcare workers. “We just haven’t heard anything,” said Nanci Norton, a medical assistant at the hospital and union delegate...
NANTUCKET, MA
NJ Spotlight

Equal pay, better protections demanded for NJ’s temp workers

Temp Worker Justice, the national organization for temp workers, released a report on Labor Day showing 89% of temporary workers nationally — mostly minority women — contracted COVID-19 while on the job and did not receive any paid benefits while they missed work. The workers affected are speaking out, sharing...
LABOR ISSUES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Carpenters striking for better pay

REDMOND, Wash. — Hundreds of carpenters started picketing outside construction sites Thursday in a strike that could bring work around the Puget Sound area to a standstill. Workers in the Northwest Carpenters Union said what they want is simple: better pay. The strike could affect several large-scale projects including ones...
REDMOND, WA
Vice

HelloFresh Workers Unionize to Improve Brutal Working Conditions

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Last year, HelloFresh, the popular food-kit delivery company that advertises technologically innovative and sustainable approaches to cooking, sold 278 million meals to Americans and doubled its U.S. revenue to $2.4 billion. But on HelloFresh's assembly lines, workers were unable to afford rent, suffered serious injuries, and were subjected to timers when they used the bathroom, according to workers interviewed by Motherboard.
RICHMOND, CA
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy