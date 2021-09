MURRAY – As Americans everywhere on Saturday grieved for those lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Murray Fire Department personnel remembered in their own way. As has become an annual tradition for many firefighters across the country, a number of MFD employees remembered the solemn anniversary by recreating the number of flights New York City firefighters had to climb when ascending the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacked passenger jets. Assistant Chief Eric Phelps said this was his first Sept. 11 after he was promoted to his current position, so he wanted to commemorate the occasion by doing something he had been thinking about for some time, especially with it being the 20-year anniversary.

