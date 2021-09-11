How Jana Partners could shake up telecom provider Vonage in a bid to boost value

Thoughtworks Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which could value the Chicago-based technology consultancy company at up to $6.10 billion. The company, which expects to change its name to Thoughtworks from Turing Holding Corp. with the IPO, said a total of 36.84 million shares will be offered in the IPO, with the company offering 16.43 million shares and selling shareholders offering 20.41 million shares. The company could raise up to $328.6 million, as the IPO is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TWKS." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The recorded net income of $79.3 million on revenue of $803.4 million in 2020, after income of $28.4 million on revenue of $772.2 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.3%.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO