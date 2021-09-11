CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jana Partners could shake up telecom provider Vonage in a bid to boost value

By Kenneth Squire, @13DMonitor
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness: Vonage is a collection of three main businesses: (i) the legacy consumer VOIP business; (ii) Application Programing Interface (API) business, which helps companies communicate to their customers through text messaging and (iii) Cloud-based Enterprise Communication as a Service business (CaaS). Stock Market Value: $3.6B ($14.48 per share) Activist: Jana...

