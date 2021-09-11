Your hospitals are in crisis. Vaccinations and masks will save lives

Andrew C. McKown, MD, is a Pulmonary/Critical Care Physician at Athens Pulmonary and Medical Director of Critical Care at Piedmont Athens Regional. The third wave of COVID came and went in early 2021. With the advent of highly effective vaccines, we all hoped COVID would be contained for good. Everyone wanted life to go back to normal. Much of Georgia’s populace attempted to do so, but enough people have not yet gotten a vaccine that we are in a crisis yet again.