CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Your hospitals are in crisis. Vaccinations and masks will save lives

Athens Banner-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew C. McKown, MD, is a Pulmonary/Critical Care Physician at Athens Pulmonary and Medical Director of Critical Care at Piedmont Athens Regional. The third wave of COVID came and went in early 2021. With the advent of highly effective vaccines, we all hoped COVID would be contained for good. Everyone wanted life to go back to normal. Much of Georgia’s populace attempted to do so, but enough people have not yet gotten a vaccine that we are in a crisis yet again.

www.onlineathens.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Athens, GA
Vaccines
Athens, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Hospitals#Piedmont#Covid#The Emergency Department
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy