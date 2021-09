James Spann forecasts wet weather for Alabama through the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. OCEAN OF HUMIDITY: A very moist air mass that was pulled into the state earlier this week by Tropical Storm Nicholas will hang around through the weekend, meaning a good chance of some rain at times through Sunday. A rumble of thunder is possible in spots, but there is no risk of severe storms. The heaviest rain will be near the coast; a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties in southwest Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO