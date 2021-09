He may have tested positive twice for the banned substance phentermine, but that appears to be fine with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission, which is allowing Oscar Valdez to go through with his September 10th bout against Robson Conceicao in Tucsan. Valdez, the junior lightweight WBC titlist, tested positive in both an A and B samples for phentermine. Generally, there are consequences for such actions. Banned substances are banned substances, after all. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission, however, sees things differently. The fact the test was given by VADA, the premiere anti-doping program in the sport, meant that the Commission could keep the fight on – for the Commission adheres to WADA, not VADA, and WADA is fine with phentermine outside of competition.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO