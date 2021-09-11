CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Memorial & Museum host touching commemoration on 20th anniversary of attacks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial & Museum will host a commemoration where names of victims were read by their family members in person. The commemoration began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. It featured six moments of silence and a reading of names from both the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The ceremony was open only to family members of 9/11 victims. The six moments of silence were observed, acknowledged when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Related
Houston Happens – Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Never Forget! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is live at the Lone Star Flight Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. She has a first-hand glimpse at the brand new exhibit which remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.
Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
Watch the U.S. Navy Literally Snap a Warship in Half

The U.S. Navy recently conducted a SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 21. The SINKEX saw Navy aircraft and submarines, and a Marine Corps drone missile launcher, score hits on a decommissioned guided-missile frigate. The missiles scored major damage, but it was an Mk. 48 torpedo that literally broke...
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
The Marines Are Looking for a Few Older People

The Marines are looking for a few older people—at least, a few years older than typical recruits. That’s because the Corps will need troops with new combinations of tech skills and mature judgment to meet the challenges and threats expected by 2030, according to the service’s trainer-in-chief. “If we think...
Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
Billerica Moving Company To Pay Air Force Sergeant $60,000 For Auctioning Off Possessions While He Served Overseas

BOSTON (CBS)  – A Billerica moving and storage company has agreed to pay $60,000 to an Air Force Technical Sergeant for auctioning off his belongings while he served overseas. The Justice Department sued Father & Son Moving & Storage last year because it didn’t get a court order before it auctioned off everything in two storage units belonging to the unidentified Technical Sergeant. Federal authorities said that’s illegal under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). Prosecutors said the sergeant told a Father & Son agent that he was in the military and wore his Air Force uniform while company workers packed up...
Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday that Enyart lost his battle with the virus. Bob Enyart (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.
Naperville Woman Working For United Airlines Uses Farsi Language Skills To Connect With Evacuees From Afghanistan, Evoking Her Own Roots Coming From Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) — This story is about fate, and a twist that brought a Naperville woman back to her roots. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night, it happened in the skies over the Middle East and Europe, on a plane full of evacuees headed west. On any given day at O’Hare International Airport, thousands of flights push back from the gate. We met Artemis Bayandor there to talk about two that changed her life. “The first thing they ask you during your interviews is, ‘Do you love people, and do you love to travel?’ and duh, yes, I...
VIOLENT VIDEO: 3 Texas women visiting NYC accused of attacking restaurant hostess over vaccination proof dispute

Three Texas women on vacation in New York City attacked a hostess at a popular restaurant after police say they were asked to show proof of vaccination, according to a report. NBC New York and CBS NewYork reported it happened Thursday around 5 p.m. at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side and cellphone video -- that you can watch below -- shows the moment the scuffle broke out. Police said three Texans -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter, and a 49-year-old -- became enraged.
Flashback: From the Iroquois Theatre tragedy to the 1934 Stock Yards blaze, Chicago’s history is punctuated with devastating fires.

The Great Chicago Fire, its 150th anniversary approaching Oct. 8, deserves attention, but this has always been — more so than any place I can think of — a city defined by fires, punctuating our history with a frightening regularity. These days you can see local fires on television. TV loves fires because they, like hurricanes and massive potholes, make what’s called “good video,” urging a ...
20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
