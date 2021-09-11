9/11 Memorial & Museum host touching commemoration on 20th anniversary of attacks
The Memorial & Museum will host a commemoration where names of victims were read by their family members in person. The commemoration began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. It featured six moments of silence and a reading of names from both the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The ceremony was open only to family members of 9/11 victims. The six moments of silence were observed, acknowledged when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.www.click2houston.com
