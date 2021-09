NTIA’s Savenightlife CIC and Lady of the House are teaming up to support women who live, work or play in the night time industry. With a Call to Action to raise awareness and address the real challenges faced on a daily basis, whilst recognising their achievement and contributions to the sector. They are kicking off the partnership with a survey launched to dig deeper into the experiences of women in the industry on matters relating to inclusion, sexual harassment, and safety. Findings will later be presented in a public report and form the basis of a Call to Action.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO