The 'crawl' fed our need for constant news on 9/11. It never went away.

By Paul Farhi
SFGate
 6 days ago

The shock and panic of Sept. 11, 2001 faded with time. But the crawl endured. Fox News was the first that day. Some 50 minutes after the first tower collapsed, it cranked up a whizzing scroll of text across the bottom of the screen, summarizing the horror of the morning for those still catching up: "A day of terror in the United States . . . it began. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York . . . WTC towers collapsed . . . Manhattan is sealed off . . ."

