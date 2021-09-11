CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

By John Eisenberg
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Identifying Mark Andrews as a candidate for a contract extension was the easiest of calls, for no reason more than he is still an ascending talent at age 26. He has never caught more than 64 passes in a season. I'll be surprised if he doesn't surpass 70 in 2021.

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson faced heavy pressure in Week 1. Ravens OC Greg Roman says offensive line's 'got to do a better job on the edge.'

Coming off a game in which the Ravens allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday there are things his offensive line must “clean up” heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Raiders, quarterback Lamar Jackson was constantly under duress from Las Vegas’ pass rush. Jackson was pressured on 54.5% of his ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Chiefs staff picks: Who will win Sunday night's Week 2 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 2 game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Jonas Shaffer, reporter Chiefs 34, Ravens 17: With its banged-up offensive line and wide receiver room, this Ravens offense does not look capable of keeping up with Patrick Mahomes and Co. A boisterous crowd will give a boost, but it won’t ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Post-Game Quotes: Ravens at Raiders

(on what the team's performance down to the last minute says about the resiliency of this team) "We have a lot of fight and a lot of heart, but we have a lot of room for improvement. Where we're at right now, I just feel like this was a tough one. The biggest thing is that we have to learn from it and have a strong week. We have another tough opponent coming into our house, opening up our home game, so we have to be at our best. This is one of those things, but our team is a tough team. We know we have a lot of heart, but we have to find a way to win ballgames like this."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: I'm Tired of Talking About Injuries

When the Ravens open their season against the Raiders Monday night in Las Vegas, they won't have two offensive playmakers they hoped would make a major difference in 2021. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman underwent groin surgery in August. Running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. I'm guessing you heard.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve on the O-Line?

Mink: I know that Alejandro Villanueva did not have a good game in pass protection in Vegas. Everybody could see that. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for his big night. However, I think it's too early to pull the plug after one game (and not realistic). Villanueva deserves more time. As he continues to make the transition from left to right tackle, I think he'll get better with each game. How much better, how fast is a fair question.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Chiefs 34, Ravens 24 “[Patrick] Mahomes, [Tyreek] Hill and [Travis] Kelce are almost impossible to contain under the best of circumstances. These aren’t the best of circumstances for the Ravens, who are coming off a series of devastating injuries, a stunning Week 1 loss and a short week of preparation.”
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Raiders

*TV: *ESPN & ABC, WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington); ESPN crew Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) *Radio: *WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What Mink Thinks: In a Mighty AFC, Ravens' Challenge Got Tougher

As the Ravens moved on following two more stunning season-ending injuries this week, they rallied behind the belief that they are still a "really good team with a lot of great players." Both are true. Baltimore still has one of the best rosters in the NFL, led by one of...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Raiders

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:. It all seemed to make sense early, when the Ravens built a 14-point lead. We'd seen this before, the Ravens going on the road and spoiling the other team's fun. But ever so slowly, things stopped making sense. The Ravens' offense ground to a halt under the weight of a dominant Las Vegas pass rush. The big lead soon evaporated, and when Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense finally starting moving and scoring again, the defense faltered, yielding throughout the game's final minutes. It felt like a game that the Ravens could win and should win, but had lost command of – a game that was going to slip away. Sure enough, it did slip away in an overtime that truly made no sense. The Ravens gave up what appeared to be the decisive touchdown, only to be saved by replay and a miraculous interception that went off a receiver's hands and a defender's helmet before being caught. But Jackson's second fumble of the game gave the Raiders a reprieve, and they took advantage. Bottom line, the Ravens didn't close out the game when they had a chance, and they paid for that. This is not at all how they wanted to start the season, with a maddening defeat that highlighted troubling issues on both sides of the ball.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 9/13: Predictions for Monday Night Opener vs. Raiders

Raiders Coaches Preparing Extensively for Ravens Offense. Ravens fans aren't the only ones watching Lamar Jackson highlights from 2020. According to Adam Hill of The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have been watching film of Jackson all summer in anticipation of the Week 1 matchup. "Gruden and his staff put...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Tyre Phillips Carted Off With Injury in Opener

The Ravens' injury woes just won't go away, as starting left guard Tyre Phillips was carted off the field in the first half of Monday's season-opener in Las Vegas. Phillips has been ruled doubtful to return. The second-year blocker got tangled up in the mess of bodies on a third-down...
NFL

