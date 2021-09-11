CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Lady Horses topple Red Springs

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 7 days ago
Blythe Jackson gets high for a kill attempt. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

The Lady Dark Horses were in action on Tuesday evening playing Red Springs, a new conference foe, in Southeastern Athletic Conference action. This match was over with in a hurry as Clinton absolutely routed the Lady Red Devils in straight, convincing sets.

Tuesday’s battle was never in doubt. The Lady Horses raced out to a lopsided 25-4 first set win over Red Springs. Then, things didn’t change much going into the second set as Clinton again won rather handily, 25-5.

Up two sets to none, the Lady Dark Horses moved into the third set looking to close out this mid-week duel with an impressive win. Clinton did just that, taking the third set by a slightly less dominating score of 25-8.

This was the second game of conference play for the Lady Dark Horses, who now stand at an overall record of 6-3 and 2-0 in league play following the straight sets sweep victory.

Next up for Clinton is a matchup against Harrells Christian Academy at HCA. The Lady Crusaders enter Monday’s game at 2-2. Game time is set for 4:00pm.

After that, Clinton will host Midway on Tuesday.

