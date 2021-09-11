CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for college football game

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6v9Z_0bt2cfxl00

It's Week 2 on the college football calendar, which means it's time for the Iowa Hawkeyes-Iowa State Cyclones game.

And this year, as both teams are projected to contend for titles in their respective conferences, the result of the rivalry game could have College Football Playoff implications months later. Iowa State enters the game ranked 10th in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll , while Iowa is No. 12.

The Hawkeyes will look to win their sixth consecutive Cy-Hawk Trophy following a one-point victory on the road in 2019. For the first time since 1976, the rivalry paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Iowa thrashed Indiana , 34-6, while Iowa State survived against Northern Iowa , 16-10. Iowa leads the all time series 45-22.

What time does Iowa vs. Iowa State start?

Kickoff is expected at 4:36 p.m. ET (3:36 p.m. CT) Saturday from Ames, Iowa. Due to last year's hiatus, the gamwill mark the second straight time the rivalry takes place at Jack Trice Stadium.

What TV channel is Iowa vs. Iowa State on?

The Iowa-Iowa State game will air on ABC.

How can I live stream Iowa vs. Iowa State?

The game can be streamed on ESPN3 , ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Iowa-Iowa State betting odds

As of Thursday, Iowa State was a 3.5-point favorite and the total was set at 46.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for college football game

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football Playoff#Cy Hawk Trophy#Abc#Espn#Tipico Sportsbook
CBS Sports

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Iowa State 9-3; Northern Iowa 3-4 The Iowa State Cyclones are 3-1 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Saturday. The Cyclones will play against a Division II opponent, Northern Iowa, in an early-season tune-up at 4:30 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State ended up 9-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

HN TV: Hawkeyes Discuss Iowa State

Iowa Football heads to Ames Saturday for a rivalry game with Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes ride a five-game winning streak against their cross-state counterparts. Tuesday, Iowa student-athletes met with the media to discuss the upcoming showdown with the Cyclones.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Iowa State vs. Iowa

The 2021 Cy-Hawk game is almost here. Iowa State is set to host the 2021 rendition of the rivalry game on Saturday and ESPN's College GameDay is set to be on hand for the matchup, too. Saturday's game will be the first time the Cyclones and Hawkeyes have faced off since 2019. The 2020 Cy-Hawk game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent scheduling restrictions put in place by the Big 12 and Big 10. Iowa State is looking to notch its first win in the in-state rivalry game since 2014 and since Matt Campbell took over as head coach.
IOWA STATE
GamingToday

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Preview, And Betting Prediction

NCAAF · Sat (9/11) @ 4:30pm ET — IOWA Iowa at IAST Iowa State. Our Pick: IOWA Iowa at 4.5 (-110). Claim Your $1000 Risk-Free Bet With FanDuel Today!. Rivalry Week does not come until closer to the end of the college football regular season. But one of the better rivalry matchups of the season will take place during Week Two—the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

248K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy