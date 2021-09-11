Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for college football game

It's Week 2 on the college football calendar, which means it's time for the Iowa Hawkeyes-Iowa State Cyclones game.

And this year, as both teams are projected to contend for titles in their respective conferences, the result of the rivalry game could have College Football Playoff implications months later. Iowa State enters the game ranked 10th in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll , while Iowa is No. 12.

The Hawkeyes will look to win their sixth consecutive Cy-Hawk Trophy following a one-point victory on the road in 2019. For the first time since 1976, the rivalry paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Iowa thrashed Indiana , 34-6, while Iowa State survived against Northern Iowa , 16-10. Iowa leads the all time series 45-22.

What time does Iowa vs. Iowa State start?

Kickoff is expected at 4:36 p.m. ET (3:36 p.m. CT) Saturday from Ames, Iowa. Due to last year's hiatus, the gamwill mark the second straight time the rivalry takes place at Jack Trice Stadium.

What TV channel is Iowa vs. Iowa State on?

The Iowa-Iowa State game will air on ABC.

How can I live stream Iowa vs. Iowa State?

The game can be streamed on ESPN3 , ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Iowa-Iowa State betting odds

As of Thursday, Iowa State was a 3.5-point favorite and the total was set at 46.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

