Midway outlasts Lakewood

The latest chapter of the Hillcrest Academy and Lone Tree volleyball rivalry played out at the Tree House on Thursday with the Lady Lions defending their home turf in five sets. Lone Tree took the Superconference match 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25 and 15-9. The Lady Lions were led on the night by junior Riley Krueger with six kills, four aces and three digs. She spoke after the match about her fifth set performance, where helped Lone Tree score more than half of their set points on the service line. “Before the last set we just talked about how we wanted to stay up for the whole game and we didn’t really do that in the sets that we lost. That run was crazy! We don’t really do that a lot so I was happy. I think high passes were helping us. When we were doing that we were doing well. We were hoping to win earlier than that, but as long as we won, I think it’s good.”

LONE TREE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO