CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Johnny Bench's son: Hall of Famer '100 percent now' after testing positive for COVID-19

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Johnny Bench's son said the National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds great is feeling 100 percent now after testing positive recently for COVID-19, and added - as his father tweeted last week - that the 73-year-old Big Red Machine legend would've been hospitalized if he hadn't received the vaccine.

"Onset was mild," Bobby Bench said Friday in a text to The Enquirer , in describing Johnny's symptoms. "Steady improvement since then and feeling 100 percent now. Very little taste loss. No temperature. Doctor said he would be hospitalized if he weren't vaccinated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAvOu_0bt2caY800
Johnny Bench waives while standing next to the Joe Morgan plaque. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

Johnny narrated and appeared in an MLB Network video shown during Wednesday's enshrinement at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a tribute to legends lost the past two years. Bench did not attend the ceremony because of his COVID-19 diagnosis .

Johnny tweeted Thursday that he's among celebrities offering personalized videos on Cameo:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Johnny Bench's son: Hall of Famer '100 percent now' after testing positive for COVID-19

Comments / 3

Related
chatsports.com

Johnny Bench Says He Won't Attend Baseball HOF Ceremony After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cincinnati Reds icon Johnny Bench will miss the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony next week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Bench tweeted about his diagnosis on Friday, adding that he would have been hospitalized if he hadn't been vaccinated:. Johnny Bench. It is with great regret that I...
MLB
WKRC

Reds great Johnny Bench says he has COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds great Johnny Bench tweeted Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said due to the positive test he couldn't be able to attend this year's Baseball Hall of Fame induction next week. Bench, 73, did say he has been vaccinated. He said his doctor...
MLB
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: HOF catcher Johnny Bench tests positive

One of baseball’s greatest catchers has caught COVID-19. The Cincinnati Reds great tweeted Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, which means that he will be forced to miss next week’s Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, New York. “Fortunately, I have been vaccinated,” Bench, 73, tweeted. “Otherwise (the) doctor...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morgan
Person
Johnny Bench
Detroit Sports Nation

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back on the Detroit Tigers bench

The Detroit Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series beginning on Friday night and a familiar face will be back in the dugout. That familiar face is Hall of Famer Alan Trammell, who will take the place of George Lombard (positive COVID test) and Josh Paul (close contact), who are both currently away from the team.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Chris Sale ‘Feels Great’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Red Sox were hit with yet another COVID-19 case when Chris Sale tested positive for the virus, making him the 10th Boston player to contract the coronavirus. Sale will miss his start Sunday against the Chicago White Sox and will be out at least 10 days as he recovers. The southpaw also had COVID in January which resulted in a loss of taste and smell.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Cincinnati Reds#Big Red Machine#Mlb Network#Cooperstown#Johnnybench 5
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez, bench coach George Lombard test positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard tested positive for COVID-19. Both are vaccinated and experienced symptoms. The Tigers will also be without pitching coach Chris Fetter, quality control coach Josh Paul and bullpen catcher Jeremy Carroll because of contact-tracing. The organization received the results of its latest batch of COVID-19 tests Monday morning, ahead of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Oroville Mercury-Register

Oakland A’s loss to Kansas City Royals follows familiar script: A bullpen meltdown

The Oakland A’s aren’t out of postseason contention, but their gradual decline follows a familiar script. Similar to a handful of losses of late, their 10-7 fall to the middling Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium started with a healthy lead and took an ugly turn with the bullpen unable to hold it.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘I’m trying to make something happen’: Frank Schwindel continues his torrid hitting pace for the Chicago Cubs — and opposing teams are taking notice

The “Frank the Tank” chants rang out as Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel crossed home plate and headed toward the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Approximately 70 of his friends and family attended Wednesday’s game and those seated behind the Cubs’ dugout behind the third-base line made themselves heard in the fifth inning. Schwindel, born and raised Livingston, N.J., 100 ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

248K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy