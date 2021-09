It almost doesn’t seem possible. Could it be that two decades have passed since hundreds of millions of Americans awoke to news that a plane had crashed into the side of the World Trade Center in New York? Could it be that for a whole new generation of children, Sept. 11 is simply a topic of conversation to be discussed and debated in class, rather than a transformative moment burned forever into memory?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO