Never Forget: Southern California Ceremonies Mark 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies on Saturday. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in four coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a plane crash into a field in Pennsylvania the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. In the 20 years since, Sept. 11 has been declared a national day of service and remembrance.