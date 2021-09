In this episode, we talk about the Bills’ 2021 season, the Vegas Odds for the Over/Under Win Total for the Buffalo Bills, stats from 2020 and our prediction on if the Bills will be improve or decline in those areas, the overall game day experience for the home opener (or any game in Orchard Park), areas/players we want to see the continued success from 2020 to 2021, areas/players we’ll be watching to see if there is improvement from 2020 to 2021, the Rumblings Pick ‘Em Contest, giveaways, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO