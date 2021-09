Our weather will be unsettled over the next several days. In general, clouds will prevail. There could be a few sunny breaks from time to time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, with the most likely time during the afternoon and evening. However, there will be rain in spots during the morning as well. It'll stay plenty humid, with lows around 70 and highs near 80.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO