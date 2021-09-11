Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend: Santana is back, Fiber Fest, Toy Show, Butterfly Release and Chile Pepper Festival

Carlos Santana opens Musikfest in 2017. CHRIS SHIPLEY/THE MORNING CALL

Numerous events around the Lehigh Valley this weekend will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Here are five events also happening this weekend.

‘Smooth’ sounds

Santana at Wind Creek: Carlos Santana, who in recent years has been one the biggest stars at Musikfest, returns to Bethlehem at 8 p.m. Sunday for a show at the Wind Creek Event Center. The 10-time Grammy winner, who has sold more than 100 million records and performed in front of at least as many fans over four decades, will be followed by several other events in the coming weeks as Wind Creek returns to live entertainment. Tickets for Santana are $70-110.50 plus fees, with luxury seating options. For the protection of staff, artists, and patrons, masks and/or up-to-date COVID- 19 vaccinations are urged. Wind Creek Event Center, 77 Wind Creek Blvd., Bethlehem. 610-297-7414. https://www.windcreekeventcenter.com/events/santana/

High-fiber fun

Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival: Dozens of artisans and hands-on demonstrations will highlight the annual festival at Macungie Memorial Park. The free festival, which draws 5,000 people annually, is designed for serious artists and new hobbyists alike, in an all-outdoor event. New artists Kathy Bachofer, Margit Braeunig, Emily Gargiulo, Sarah Madden-Cox, Jennifer Larrabee and Lisa Micheels join returning favorites. Many artisans will be demonstrating their techniques throughout the weekend, including spinning, knitting, crocheting, paper quilling, wheat weaving, rug hooking, and more. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Macungie Memorial Park, 50 N. Poplar St., Macungie. www.lvfiberfest.com

Toys and more

Allentown-Lehigh Valley Toy Show: The Lehigh Valley’s biggest toy-retro-comic book show returns to the Charles Chrin Community Center. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of all toys and comic items from the antiques to the modern. Food and refreshments will be available. Dealer setup, closed to the public, will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, and 6 a.m. Saturday. $5, cash only, with early buyers receiving admission at 8 a.m., for $10. Charles Chrin Community Center, 4100 Green Pond Road, Palmer/Easton. https://www.facebook.com/Lehighvalleytoyshow/

Wings of Hope

A Butterfly Release: Presented by the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley , 250 monarch butterflies will be released at the Cedar Crest College Butterfly in honor and memory of a loved one touched by cancer. Admission is free, with children’s crafts and activities, 50/50 raffle, door prize, live music and refreshments. Paper and live monarch butterflies are available with a donation. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley. 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Cedar Crest College Butterfly Garden, 100 College Drive, Allentown. 610-610-861-7555. www.cancersupportglv.org

Hot stuff

Chile Pepper Food Festival: The festival is the largest of its kind anywhere in the United States and is host to chile pepper food, crafts, a Jalapeno eating contest, a chile pepper field excursion and more. The festival will include free samples and lots of vendors. There will be lots of heat and food for everyone. There will also be a chile pepper eating contest. There are at least a dozen new vendors this year to go to many more returning vendors. The festival will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $4 suggested donation. William Delong Park, 233 Bowers Road, Bowers. http://www.pepperfestival.com/