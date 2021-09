Clouds will likely continue over the day today and for a good part of Saturday. A low of the coast of the Outerbanks will bring us clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. While most of the region stays dry, a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out. Most, if any, shower activity today will be along the tidal waters of the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay along with areas to our southeast along the DelMarVa shoreline.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO