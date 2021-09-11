East Cobb Daughters of the American Revolution chapter seeks members

BEAUMONT— Beaumont Commandery No. 38, of the Masonic Knights Templar, will open the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution – Colonel George Moffett Chapter’s Annual Constitution Day Luncheon with a stirring salute to the United States Flag. Colonel George Moffett Chapter NSDAR Chapter Regent, Judy Smith, and chapter member, Teresa Orr, arranged for the Knights Templar to assist in the opening ceremony of this luncheon. The purpose of the Col. George Moffett Chapter is to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence, to carry out President George Washington’s farewell address injunction to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, and to cherish, maintain, and extend the following institutions of American Freedom: to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing, for all mankind, the blessings of liberty. Beaumont Commandery recently presented the flag ceremony at The Temple to The Brave in Beaumont, Sponsored by The Daughters of The American Revolution on Flag Day in June.

6 HOURS AGO