East Cobb Daughters of the American Revolution chapter seeks members
The Old Noonday Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites you to join our chapter. Our meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month, September through May, at the Atlanta Country Club. Our meetings begin at 10:30 and include interesting speakers and presentations. Daughters are vibrant, active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. Patriots include soldiers, sailors, supporters of the American Revolution as well as those who served on juries or paid taxes that supported the war effort. If you are interested, please contact me at [email protected]eastcobbnews.com
