WATCH : Beshear addresses media after special session

In the end, Kentucky’s special legislative session on COVID-19 could have been worse. The mostly unmasked Kentucky Republican leadership held what was for them a middle ground and kept us from turning into Florida. That’s a low bar, I realize, but it’s all we’ve got right now. On the education bill, they ended the state mask mandate but also gave educators some of the funding and attendance flexibility they needed. They deftly thwarted Republican Sen. Matt Castlen’s end run to stop any and all mask mandates at the local level. They ignored the blathering of Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, whose tether to reality looks increasingly frayed, and her bill advocating horse dewormer as a COVID treatment. They stopped the Rogue Caucus in the House from hijacking the whole proceeding.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO