WATCH : Beshear addresses media after special session

Herald Ledger
 9 days ago

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference Friday after the conclusion of the special legislative session on COVID-19. The special session concluded Thursday night after Republican lawmakers voted to do away with the statewide school mask mandate. Beshear vetoed bills to end that mask mandate and to...

www.heraldledger.com

WBKO

Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear is calling the Kentucky General Assembly into a special session as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the Commonwealth, and hospitalization rates continue to rise. “The delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools and worse...
FRANKFORT, KY
wvih.com

Governor Calls For Special Legislative Session

Governor Andy Beshear announced he is signing the official call for Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet in special session on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Beshear said the session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, as the Delta variant has placed a majority of counties in Kentucky into the “red zone” for incidence rate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Ky. special session underway to address rapidly increasing COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Big changes are on the way in Kentucky in terms of COVID-19 response. We could see an end to masks in schools and fewer students forced to quarantine. Gov. Andy Beshear called the legislative session because of worsening COVID numbers statewide, but the bills that will likely come out of the session will further limit or take away many COVID safeguards.
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

(WYMT) - As Kentucky lawmakers in Frankfort continue to work on issues regarding the pandemic, representatives from Eastern Kentucky are making sure the focus remains on the task at hand. “To get this important work done, to recognize that this is a historical moment for Kentucky and an opportunity for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

First day of special session in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday, state lawmakers reconvened in Frankfort for day one of the special session called by Governor Andy Beshear. As coronavirus cases surge in the state, fueled by the delta variant, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now in the hands of the republican-dominated legislature. The...
FRANKFORT, KY
#Special Session#Bills#Vetoes#Republican
hot96.com

KY Special Session Continues

Kentucky lawmakers return to the capitol in Frankfort this morning as the General Assembly’s special session continues. One education bill passed a Senate committee yesterday. The bill does away with a statewide mask mandate in Kentucky public schools. If passed by the full assembly, the bill would add 20 remote...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

After special session, Ky GOP owns COVID crisis. Let’s see how they do.

In the end, Kentucky’s special legislative session on COVID-19 could have been worse. The mostly unmasked Kentucky Republican leadership held what was for them a middle ground and kept us from turning into Florida. That’s a low bar, I realize, but it’s all we’ve got right now. On the education bill, they ended the state mask mandate but also gave educators some of the funding and attendance flexibility they needed. They deftly thwarted Republican Sen. Matt Castlen’s end run to stop any and all mask mandates at the local level. They ignored the blathering of Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, whose tether to reality looks increasingly frayed, and her bill advocating horse dewormer as a COVID treatment. They stopped the Rogue Caucus in the House from hijacking the whole proceeding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WBKO

Area lawmakers comment on special session underway, address school mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - As COVID numbers and hospitalizations climb in Kentucky, state lawmakers gathered for a special legislative session in order to combat the pandemic. [View drafted bills for the special legislative session HERE]. ”I think we’re working fairly well with Governor Beshear,” said Representative Steve Sheldon (R-Bowling Green)....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kcountry1057.com

Economic issues advancing through special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation dealing not only with the COVID-19 pandemic but also economic development issues, continued to advance Wednesday during day two of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly. One of them, establishing a $350 million fund for the Economic Development Cabinet to use in attracting...
FRANKFORT, KY
