Here’s how much higher your risk of death from COVID-19 is if you are unvaccinated: CDC

By The Associated Press
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
New U.S. studies released Friday show the COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death even as the extra-contagious delta variant swept the country. One study tracked over 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April through mid-July. As delta surged in early summer, those who were unvaccinated were...

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

