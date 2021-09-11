CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a former NFL player who went through addiction and depression during my career. Athletes need better tools to deal with mental health issues.

By Dominique Easley
Former NFL Player Dominique Easley is seen here practicing for the New England Patriots.

  • Mental health has a direct connection to the ongoing opioid crisis in the US.
  • Athletes suffer from anxiety and depression, among other mental health issues, in silence.
  • There's an opportunity to address mental health afflictions like any other athletic obstacle.
  Dominique Easley is a Super Bowl-winning former NFL player and current investor.
  This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.
Famed football player, coach and analyst, Lou Holtz, said it best: "Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you respond to it."

We as a society have had our lives dramatically altered by COVID-19, which has shaken us as individuals as the ramifications of the virus impact us all uniquely.

Similarly, I believe we have a responsibility to respond to what is happening to our athletes; to address the often unspoken crises taking place within a community commonly portrayed as superheroes, but very much vulnerable to the stressors of day to day life. These crises are exacerbated wildly in the lead up to, the duration of, and in the wake of sport milestones which, for a moment, have the power to allow the world to forget about the pandemic.

Watching Simone Biles ' stoic response to the abuse she received at the Tokyo Olympics in putting her mental health and thus, her safety first, was a particularly painful experience that resonated with me deeply.

In football, it can be easy to forget the humanity of players because our faces are hidden behind facemasks. We are often handsomely paid for careers that many people can only dream of, and yet so few of us have the honor of living it; the euphoria of 80,000 people cheering us on and having the opportunity to provide joy for our communities.

But that privilege comes with the burden of expectations; that our pain and suffering, be it physical or mental, should be hidden, let alone tolerated, simply because we have achieved our dream jobs.

According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults in the US every year. However while most disorders are treatable, less than 37% receive treatment, including at one time, athletes like me. Meanwhile, almost 50% of those suffering from anxiety also experience depression.

And where can pain take you? Individuals from all walks of life, who have mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety, are more likely to be prescribed opioids. The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports that in 2017, an estimated 1.7 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers. In 2018, more than two million US adults had opioid use disorder (OUD); 62% of them also had a mental illness.

I was one of those people.

Yes, throughout my career, I suffered from depression and anxiety. I felt like I couldn't address these afflictions because of the image I needed to portray; my stock in the eyes of my peers, my fans, even my family. Looking back, I know that the internal pain and suffering I felt that went unaddressed for far too long, deterred me from cultivating the tools to properly deal with or handle my emotions.

It's important to note that these conditions of depression and anxiety began not just during my career but from the moment I arrived in the NFL. After being picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots, I was unfortunately injured. It took seven months for me to heal. During that time, I couldn't participate in practice and because of that, I entered into a further state of depression. While I was initially excited about playing and improving myself, my being injured led to me looking inward, which was a detriment on my ability to be a good teammate. I turned to opioids due to a horrendous amount of physical and mental pain that very first season, and they became a crutch.

Seeking counsel from others and attending therapy, it took a long time to rehabilitate from opioid dependency and address my mental health issues. I'm proud to have become a better person and a better businessman (I've since entered the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry, joining a consortium that includes my fellow Florida Gator and NFL alumnus, Jordan Reed), a responsible entrepreneur in pursuing greater diversity, equity and inclusion, and frankly, a better father, provider and human being.

Yet the challenges that so many others face go on, often unnoticed.

The NFL has rightly taken steps to address the mental health of players - I commend their "Total Wellness" initiative seeking to change professional football's culture when it comes to psychological well-being. Acknowledging that football players need to get help for mental health challenges the same way that they seek help for a twisted ankle, is paramount. Relying on the expertise of psychologists to educate and inform players and others about the importance of mental healthcare, on and off the field, is the way forward.

It's an important first step that needs to be replicated. Across the pond, Chelsea soccer star Christian Pulisic has openly stated his struggles while promoting the fact that there is nothing wrong with seeking help.

These are solutions that we in the athletic community have been waiting on for far too long. We can lead by example, and failing to do so poses dire consequences.

I'm incredibly proud of Simone Biles, of Christian Pulisic. And I'm excited to work with others in tackling this crisis as one of the next stages in my professional career off the gridiron.

