CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Infection-Rate Increase; New Breakdown By Community

By Zak Failla
dailyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues rising as new variants of the virus continue to mutate and spread across the country. For three straight days, the average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has climbed from 3.74 percent up to 3.80 percent of those tested on Thursday, Sept. 9.

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

In face of rising COVID-19 infection rate, Worcester institutes new mask, city employee vax mandates

WORCESTER, Mass. — The City of Worcester announced Friday that it will be requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing effective November 1, the city manager said in a press conference. The second-largest city in Massachusetts will also require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including restaurants, supermarkets, offices, and entertainment facilities.
WORCESTER, MA
dailyvoice.com

Alligator Caught Near School In Hudson Valley

You never know where you'll find an alligator, this week it was in the Hudson Valley at a local unior high school. According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, this time it was Dutchess County when on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 1:20 p.m., East Fishkill Police reported a four-to-five-foot alligator roaming around the Van Wyck Junior High School, the department said.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Orange County Event

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are cautioning that patrons at a popular Hudson Valley event may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Orange County Health Department is advising anyone who attended the New York Renaissance Faire on Saturday, Sept. 4, or Monday, Sept. 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms as they could have been exposed to the virus on those two days.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Digital Vaccination Passport Being Considered In Connecticut

Connecticut could be following in neighboring New York’s footsteps in bringing a COVID-19 vaccine passport to the state to make it easier to determine whether someone is vaccinated. With the COVID-19 data in Connecticut beginning to show improvement, and the state’s vaccine program among the top in the nation, Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Long Island#New York City#New Pop#Covid 19#Central New York#Western New York#Southern#New Yorkers#Daily Voice
dailyvoice.com

Alert Issued For Man Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

Police are asking the public for information after a 61-year-old man has gone missing in the Hudson Valley. Andrew Higgins was last seen in Ulster County on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to the Kingston Police Department. Higgins was seen that day at an unknown time in the City of Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Stole Nearly $5 Million in COVID-19 Relief

A Hudson Valley man stole nearly $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans meant for small businesses struggling during the pandemic. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NFL
South Coast Today

New Bedford sees sharp increase in COVID-19 case rates since last week

COVID-19 cases rose sharply in New Bedford compared to previous weeks. New Bedford’s number of positive new cases is the highest since April 29 when a 258 increase in positive new cases was reported. The Sept. 9 report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed an increase of 236...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wwnytv.com

COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wearegreenbay.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily News Online

Hawley: Patriot Trip canceled amid COVID-19 infection rate worries

BATAVIA — This year’s Patriot Trip to Washington D.C. has been canceled due to COVID-19 infection concerns. Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release that was saddened to announce the cancellation. The annual visit brings veterans to landmarks and historical sites. Hawley cited the spread of COVID-19, especially...
BATAVIA, NY
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News 12

Several New Jersey schools report COVID-19 cases among students

Several schools across New Jersey, including Howell High School, are reporting cases of COVID-19 among the student body, but unlike last year, classes remain in person. According to a letter from the Howell High School principal sent to parents, contact tracing notified those who may have been around the person who tested positive. All areas of the school have been sanitized with special attention to the areas where the person was known to be near.
HOWELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy