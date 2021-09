Expand your horizons: Recommended iOS apps for ARM Macs. Since Macs have used M1 processors and the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad, they can run iOS apps. To get a first impression of which new apps this brings you, open the App Store app on the M1 Mac, click on your account name at the bottom left and then select the “iPhone & iPad apps” tab in the top line “. The list shows the apps you have purchased for iPhone and iPad with your account so far, which you can also install on your Mac for free. Among them are probably some treasures and old memories, even iOS apps from 2011 could be run on the Mac in our tests, such as the Enigmo water feature.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO