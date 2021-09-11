CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AllSteelers Talk: Can Steelers Beat Bills in Buffalo?

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

T.J. Watt got his contract and now it's time for football. The new highest-paid defender believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are destined for a Super Bowl, and step one is against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt became the highest-paid defender in the NFL after signing a four-year extension worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. It's finally over. But how it went down and what he said afterwards will leave you with chills.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo for Week 1 of the regular season. Pittsburgh has fallen to the Bills twice in the last two years, but could this season-opener be different?

AllSteelers Talk discusses the keys to victory, why Najee Harris cannot wait for this game and their predictions for Week 1 at Highmark Stadium.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could reach a historic milestone vs. Raiders

At this point in his career, it seems as if Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is now regularly reaching historic milestones on a season-by-season basis. For one, Roethlisberger was not at his usual best during the Steelers’ Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills, as he recorded under 200 passing yards and posted a passer rating of 83.9.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Chills
MPNnow

Final score, recap, highlights: Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 16

The Buffalo Bills will have a full stadium of fans for the first time in 619 days as they open the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Isaiah McKenzie is the Bills' new full-time returned and got off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards to the Steelers' 24-yard line. Buffalo went three-and-out and Tyler Bass made a 37-yard field goal. Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 0.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills
USA Today

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes perfect comparison for Raiders TE Darren Waller

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Heinz Field, keeping Raiders tight end Darren Waller in check will be the top priority. Waller is a huge, athletic target and the focal point of the Raiders passing game. When head coach Mike Tomlin talked to...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Steelers leading Bills in 4th quarter

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bills Final Score: Steelers come from behind to beat the Bills 23-16

Sunday afternoon fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got what they wanted, the regular season to begin. A chance for them, and their favorite team, to get the taste of the 2020 regular season out of their mouths. While it was good for the team to be back on the field, the job in Week 1 wasn’t an easy one. The Steelers started their regular season on the road against the AFC power house Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

The List Of Six Rookie Quarterbacks Who Have Beaten Bill Belichick’s Patriots Is Insane

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
472
Followers
525
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy