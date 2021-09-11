Kanye West's 'Donda' tops the U.S. album chart

Kanye West's "Donda" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West's Donda is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 4 and The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever at No. 7, Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 8, Trippie Redd's Trip at Knight at No. 9 and Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca 2 at No. 10.