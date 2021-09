ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Members of community organizations in areas with low vaccination rates will go door-to-door to encourage residents to get the shot and provide health education as part of a new state program, the Maryland Department of Health announced on Thursday. Under the new initiative, called the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, canvassers will visit homes in ZIP Codes with low vaccination rates to provide information on locations to receive the shot or get tested. The campaign is set to begin in mid-September and will run through June 2022. “We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO