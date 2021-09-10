CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Braves Sweep Central Arkansas

bradleybraves.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION, S.D. – Bradley Volleyball hit a season-best .313 in the match and received a season-high 16 kills from senior Hannah Thompson as the Braves swept Central Arkansas 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 Friday afternoon to wrap up play at the South Dakota Classic. Turning its best hitting percentage (.313) since the...

bradleybraves.com

Comments / 0

Related
bradleybraves.com

Braves Sweep Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Senior Hannah Thompson notched a season-best 15 kills and also had a career-high five aces to go with seven digs and two blocks as she helped power Bradley Volleyball to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 victory at Eastern Michigan Saturday afternoon. The Braves (1-4 overall) hit a season-best...
MICHIGAN STATE
bradleybraves.com

Bradley Volleyball Hosts CEFCU Classic To Close Non-Conference

PEORIA, Ill. -- Bradley Volleyball returns home this weekend to close out the non-conference portion of the 2021 schedule, welcoming North Dakota, Northern Colorado and Saint Louis to Renaissance Coliseum for the CEFCU Classic Friday and Saturday. Tournament action begins Friday morning with Northern Colorado (6-2 overall) facing Saint Louis...
PEORIA, IL
bradleybraves.com

Braves Grind Out Five-Set Win Over Northern Colorado

PEORIA, Ill. -- Senior Rachel Pranger had match highs of 15 kills and 14 digs, while hitting at a .464 clip as she helped Bradley Volleyball grind out a 14-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-17, 15-11 victory over Northern Colorado Friday night at Renaissance to close out the first day of the 2021 CEFCU Classic.
COLORADO STATE
bradleybraves.com

Volleyball Makes Quick Work Of North Dakota With Sweep

PEORIA, Ill. -- Senior Hannah Thompson had another efficient outing, collecting a match-high 12 kills and hitting .300 as she helped power Bradley Volleyball to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of North Dakota Friday afternoon at Renaissance Coliseum to open play at the 2021 CEFCU Classic. Bradley (3-6 overall) hit...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
Echo Press

Roundup: Osakis sweeps, while Wheaton avenges weekend loss to hand West Central Area its first defeat

The Osakis volleyball team (3-8) had no problem putting away Holdingford on Tuesday night as the Silverstreaks swept the Huskers (1-7) in three sets. Josee Hartshorn spread the ball around with 30 assists on Osakis’ 34 kills. Alexis Johnson led the way up front with 11 of those kills, while Kali Schoeck and Hayleigh Niehoff added 8 and 7, respectively. Schoeck and Mackenzie Holmquist also had a team-high 14 digs.
OSAKIS, MN
columbusnews-report.com

Riverton volleyball sweeps Central

The Riverton Lady Ram Junior High Volleyball Team had a successful trip to Columbus with a sweep of all games played Thursday on the Central Junior High Campus. Riverton won the 7A match, 26-24; 25-17, ant the 8A contest, 25-16; 25-13. The B Team game went three sets with the Lady Rams taking the win, 13-25; 25-16; 15-8. The 7A Teams took the court first for the season home opener and played the…
SPORTS
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Records Second Straight Perfect Tournament with Victory Over Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – For the second consecutive weekend, the Memphis Tigers (6-0) finished their road tournament in perfect fashion, as they took down Central Arkansas (1-2) in straight sets Saturday. While remaining undefeated, the Tigers made it 18 consecutive set victories to open the season. For their efforts in the tournament, Sabrina Bianco was named tournament MVP, while Miaya Smith and Bailey Houlihan were named to the All-Tournament Team.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Sweeps Portland, Wins Bobcat Classic

The Razorback volleyball team had its final match of the 2021 Bobcat Classic on Saturday morning and made quick work of the Portland Pilots. Arkansas swept Portland 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-19 for a 3-0 tournament record and the title. Sophomore Taylor Head was named the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Central Arkansas#Indiana State#S D#Renaissance Coliseum
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Muskies sweep the Braves in state tournament

In a night of wishing for better, the Bluffton Braves lost to the Sartell Muskies 11-1 on Sept. 3. With a quick lead, the Muskies held to their strengths with six runs in the third inning. The Braves came out of the zeroes with a run in the fifth inning.
BLUFFTON, MN
shorelinemedia.net

Whitehall volleyball dominates in sweep of Mason Co. Central

SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall played its most dominant match of the season to date Tuesday, rolling past Mason County Central 25-3, 25-6, 25-11. The Vikings (11-1, 3-0 West Michigan Conference) hit an incredible .576 as a team and served 23 aces. Maggie Evans and Charley Klint combined for 16 of those...
MASON COUNTY, MI
abc17news.com

Shelley-to-Lane lifts Missouri State past Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley connected with Xavier Lane for the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to defeat Central Arkansas 43-34. After Central Arkansas took a 34-30 lead on a Breylin Smith 71-yard pass to Tyler Hudson with 2:14 remaining, Shelley drove Missouri State 69 yards in seven plays, culminated by the 26-yard touchdown pass to Lane for a 37-34 lead. Tylar Wiltz then scored on a pick-six on the game’s final play. Missouri State led for most of the game but had to rally after letting a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away.
MISSOURI STATE
University of Connecticut

Huskies Sweep Central Connecticut, Fall to Rutgers

STORRS, Conn. – Hosting the final day of the UConn Challenge, the UConn volleyball team split its matches vs. Central Connecticut and Rutgers on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion. In the opening contest vs. Blue Devils, the Huskies earned their second straight 3-0 sweep, but saw the outcome reversed in the nightcap against the Scarlet Knights.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hazard Herald

Johnson Central sweeps Hazard on pitch

Both soccer teams for Hazard made the trip out to Johnson County Tuesday night to face off against Johnson Central in a double-header. Both boys’ and girls’ fell to Johnson Central in a 10–0 and 8–1 losses. The Lady Bulldogs took on the Lady Golden Eagles first, and it didn’t...
HAZARD, KY
cuestaathletics.com

Cougars Sweep Day 2 of the Central Coast Classic

Women's Water Polo won three games on the second day of the season opening Central Coast Classic at Cuesta College on Saturday. The Cougars split on Friday and needed a last-minute goal to finish their first weekend 4-1. The Cougars opened the day against perennial playoff contender Diablo Valley, but the Cougars made short work of the Vikings, 17-4. 2018 All-WSC First Teamer Kylee Wesemann (Bountiful, UT- pict) and Freshman Anna Kreowski (Arroyo Grande HS) both tallied five goals, while Freshmen Meghan Abbott (Nipomo HS) and Chloe Porter (Santa Maria: Righetti HS) both chipped in a "hat trick". Cuesta played Ohlone in their second game and kept on rolling. The Cougars kept the Renegades scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the contest as Wesemann tied a school record with eight goals in the game. Wesemann is the 8th Cuesta player to net eight goals in a game, joining her former All-American Gabi Fabri, teammate, who was the last to do it in 2017, and four others. Porter added another five goals to Cuesta's cause, while 2019 All-WSC Driver Madi Hermesch (Arroyo Grande HS) tallied three more goals. In the nightcap, the Cougars stretched themselves to the limit against NorCal Powerhouse Merced. The Blue Devils held a two-goal lead at halftime, but four goals from Porter kept them from getting too far ahead. The Cougars finally took control of the game as Hermesch stepped up down the stretch. She scored the last three goals of the game for Cuesta, beginning with her long lob at end of the shot clock to tie the game at nine. She then answered a Blue Devils goal by converting a penalty shot and scored her third straight goal to ice the game for Cuesta, 11-10, on another penalty shot in the final minute. Goaltender Morgan Weldon (Exeter HS) corralled a career-high 10 saves in the game as the Cougars end the first week 4-1 overall. Wesemann and Porter both scored 16 goals on the opening weekend, accounting for more than half of the Cougars' 60 goals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Yakima Herald Republic

Local Report: Central sweeps past St. Cloud State

ELLENSBURG — Central Washington rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over previously unbeaten No. 13 St. Cloud State Friday night at the CWU/SPU Invitational. Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya recorded a team-high 10 kills to go along with 13 assists, 10 digs and six blocks. West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg added 18 assists in Central's second straight 3-0 win at its own tournament.
ELLENSBURG, WA
bradleybraves.com

Kirkham Leads Braves At Wildcat Invite

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Josh Kirkham fired a one-under 71 in the second round and is tied for ninth in the field as he helped Bradley Men's Golf close the opening day of play at the Wildcat Invitational in a tie for 12th Monday. Kirkham posted the low round of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Ozarks First.com

Missouri State tops Central Arkansas last minute in battle of ranked Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a game that saw five touchdowns in the final three and a half minutes, No. 23 Missouri State emerged victorious over No. 19 Central Arkansas 43-34. Central Arkansas claimed a 34-30 lead with just 2:14 left on the clock, but MSU quarterback Jason Shelley led his Bears down the field and hit Xavier Lane for a 27-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to put Missouri State back in front.
MISSOURI STATE
Mobridge Tribune

Lady Tigers sweep North Central in home opener

The Lady Tigers opened the home half of the season with a 3-0 win over North Central at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers were in complete control most of the night, winning 25-14, 25-7 and 25-19. “Overall, it was a good night,” said coach Rose Henderson, adding that the girls played their best ball the first two sets when the Lady Tigers outscored the Thunder 50-21.
POTTER COUNTY, SD
hardingsports.com

Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Sweep of Southern Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Harding volleyball team opened Great American Conference action Tuesday when it defeated Southern Arkansas 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21). Harding improves to 5-3 on the season and 1-0 in the GAC. The Lady Bisons are 23-2 in conference openers since joining the NCAA in 1997. Harding is 9-1 in GAC openers as the only loss came in 2019 against Arkansas Tech.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy