SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two fugitives from Virginia are in the Westmoreland County Jail after federal agents captured them in a South Greensburg hotel room. U.S. Marshals say they found Travis R. Brown and Candi Jo Royer and suspected meth. Investigators say they also want to talk to the two about a missing 3-year-old girl. (Photos: Provided) Brown and Royer face serious drug charges but officials in Virginia want answers as to what’s happened to 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. Marshals raided a hotel room at the Knight’s Inn in South Greensburg. According to court documents, they had to break into where Brown and Royer...

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO