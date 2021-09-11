CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democratic senators request probe into Amazon's treatment of pregnant employees

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3groAO_0bt2Ud7d00
© Getty Images

Democratic senators on Friday sent a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requesting an investigation into Amazon's treatment of its pregnant workers.

The letter – written by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) – urges the agency to probe "substantial and credible allegations that Amazon systematically denies reasonable accommodations

for pregnant employees at its fulfillment centers."

The senators pointed to recent lawsuits in which Amazon workers have accused the company of mistreating them during their pregnancies.

"Between 2015 and 2019, former Amazon employees filed at least seven lawsuits alleging that Amazon wrongfully terminated them during their pregnancies and failed to accommodate rudimentary requests such as more frequent bathroom breaks and fewer continuous hours on their feet," the letter stated.

NPR reported that Amazon did not immediately respond to the letter on Friday. The Hill has reached out to Amazon for comment.

The e-retailer is reportedly the United States's second-largest private employer, with more than 950,000 workers, many of whom are warehouse staff. Advocates for workers' rights and critics of Amazon have become increasingly vocal about the company's treatment of its employees, recently accusing the retailer of forcing workers to forego bathroom breaks and urinate in bottles.

"I ask that you take all appropriate steps to investigate and address Amazon’s systemic failure to provide adequate accommodations, including modification of job duties and time off for pregnancy-related medical needs, under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans with Disabilities Act in the interest of the health and safety of pregnant workers," the Friday letter asked of the EEOC.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in an April letter to shareholders pledged nearly $300 million to ensure workplace safety and argued that the company's performance goals are not unreasonable.

"If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees. In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots. That’s not accurate," he said at the time. "We don't set unreasonable performance goals. We set achievable performance goals that take into account tenure and actual employee performance data."

Comments / 1

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Colleagues Call for Investigation into Amazon Treatment of Pregnant Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Setember 13, 2021 – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and four of their Senate colleagues, sent a letter to the to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Chair Charlotte Burrows requesting an investigation into allegations that Amazon denies reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees at its fulfillment centers. The senators requested that the EEOC investigate Amazon’s alleged failure to provide adequate modification of job duties for pregnant workers, as well as their alleged failure to allow pregnant workers to take time off without punishment for pregnancy-related medical needs—both of which may violate the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and/or the Americans with Disabilities Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Elizabeth Warren
krcu.org

Democrats Are Eyeing A Climate Border Tax. But What Is It?

Congress is back in session – and that means all eyes are on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-dollar reconciliation package. Some Senate Democrats have warned it still costs too much. Others say it’s too little. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says either way – they’re moving full steam ahead. Committees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Lawsuits#Democratic#D Ct#Npr#Americans#Eeoc
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
wmleader.com

Blinken faces Senate fury over Afghan exit as senators rip Biden

Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced bipartisan criticism Tuesday over the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan — as a top Senate Republican questioned whether President Biden is actually calling the shots in the White House. Blinken’s second consecutive day of grilling by Capitol Hill lawmakers even saw the Democratic chairman...
FOREIGN POLICY
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect Voting Rights for Native Americans, Alaska Natives & People Living on Tribal Lands

September 13, 2021 - WASHINGTON – Last week, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee with jurisdiction over federal elections, and U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) joined Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) and 13 of their Senate colleagues to introduce legislation to protect the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Senate Democrats weigh extending Biden's monthly $300 checks to families to 2024 in $3.5 trillion social-spending plan

Senate Democrats are weighing an extension of President Joe Biden's child allowance to 2024. Some low-income families may be excluded from the full benefit after then over budget constraints. A reduction in the plan's size may further jeopardize its extension. Senate Democrats are weighing a three-year extension of President Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Petition Gains 2.8 Million Supporters, Lawmakers Urge Biden To Support Another Payment

As the Delta variant continues to increase coronavirus infections, fatalities, and hospitalizations throughout the nation, an online petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has garnered more than 127,000 new backers in the last month. $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Petition is Nearly Three Million. In a recently published article in Newsweek,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Republican senator demands National Archives stop putting warning labels on founding documents

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator is demanding the National Archives stop putting warning labels on the United States' founding documents. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

339K+
Followers
37K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy