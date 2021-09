A series of activities encouraging sustainable transportation will kick off Sunday during the fourth annual Long Island Mobility Week. The event, started by the Long Island chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council’s sustainable transportation committee, is centered on Car Free Day, which takes place Sept. 22 and encourages residents to leave their cars home for the day and instead walk, bike or take mass transportation. A coalition of sustainable travel advocates will hold a rally in support of Car Free Day at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Farmingdale State College.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO