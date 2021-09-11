The One Business Every Entrepreneur Is 'In'--Regardless of Your Industry

The Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre is partnering with the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce to provide free business coaching, training, networking, workshops, access to financial resources and mentorship programs for female entrepreneurs in Lakeland and Polk County both before, and upon establishment, of The Works Business Resource Center. Bilingual coaches can help entrepreneurs in Spanish as well as English. The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce has made supporting women business leaders in our community a centerpiece of its mission through the adoption of the ATHENA International Awards program. The Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre opened in 2013 as part of The Centre for Women’s mission to help women achieve economic prosperity. Since it opened, more than 6,000 women have been served. Funding will support plans to expand engagement and outreach to female entrepreneurs Hillsborough, Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. For more information, contact Chelsea Coombes at ccoombesi@thecentre.org, call 813-210-9719 or visit https://www.lakelandchamber.com.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO