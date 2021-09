There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).

