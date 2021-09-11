CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild of Artists Offers a Full Fall Schedule for Adults and Children

Cover picture for the articleRidgefield Guild of Artists is back to a full array of classes for fall, beginning this month, for students of all ages and artistic abilities. For adults, the Guild offers in-person classes in still life oil painting, monoprint and intaglio printmaking, realism to abstraction in landscape painting, and watercolor painting. There is also an online “loosen up” painting course. Younger artists can enjoy printmaking, cartooning and art exploration at in-person classes after school with sessions for elementary, middle school and high school students.

