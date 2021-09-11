CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday started out cooler than it has been in over 100 days, so basically, it’s been a while since it’s been this pleasant in the mornings! Enjoy this low humidity while it lasts. We don’t expect any rain today or tomorrow. Tonight will be pleasant and cool again, with lows back in the 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. We will see a slight rise in the humidity, too. By Sunday, we will feel the humidity return in full force, and we do expect hit and miss showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It looks like a rainy pattern will set up for next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day next week.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Flash Flood Watch through Saturday

LIVE REPORT: Friday's heavy rain creates flash flooding across South Mississippi. With all the rain we've been getting in South Mississippi many roads are flooded and getting around is difficult. Jasmine Lotts is live in our WLOX Storm Tracker near Cedar Lake Road with more on the road conditions. Wesley's...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Flash flooding possible with rain showers still likely for Friday. But, next week a fall cold front may arrive just in time for summer's end. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Forecast. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rain showers still likely with flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
WECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics active as summer transitions to fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Summer 2021′s final weekend is here, and temperatures will stay in-character: expect daily highs deep in the 80s and morning lows around the muggy 70-mark. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm are 30 to 40% for Friday afternoon and early evening trending to 10 to 20% by Saturday night and Sunday, so most times and places will be free of rain and lightning. Keep it safe in the 80-degree surf: two to locally three or four-foot waves will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Flash flooding possible with rain showers still likely for Friday. But, next week a fall cold front may arrive just in time for summer's end. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Forecast. Additional rounds of rain possible, Flash Flood Watch through Friday. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Eric's...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast#Forecast Wesley
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend

Thousands of golf fans from around the world are expected to enjoy the vibe around Whistling Straits. Weekend festivities are already underway for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Ryder Cup Shop opens to public. Updated: 1 hour ago. Workers are still needed for the tournament that's expected to draw...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast

Yikes! Flooding from extreme rain this week. Plus, a quick look at the tropics and next week's cold front. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Rain showers still likely with flooding possible. Flooding rain risk may decrease by next three days. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 9/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting off your Friday morning, temperatures are in the mid 60s and low 70s. Today’s weather will be very similar to yesterday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Winds out of the south to southeast at 5 to 15mph. A mid-level low pressure system will move over the Red River Valley during the day today. A few stray showers for the morning are possible but the overall threat is low.
LAWTON, OK
WLOX

The impact of Coastal Mississippi CEO's sudden resignation

Pass Christian firefighters experienced the devastation in Louisiana up close after Hurricane Ida. They say the experience was both humbling and rewarding. LIVE REPORT: Friday's heavy rain creates flash flooding across South Mississippi. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. With all the rain we've been getting in South Mississippi many roads...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Milton Segarra resigning as CEO of Coastal Mississippi

Yikes! Flooding from extreme rain this week. Plus, a quick look at the tropics and next week's cold front. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Flash flooding possible with rain showers still likely for Friday. But, next week a fall cold front may arrive just in time for summer's end. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy