Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

Today started out cooler than it has been in over 100 days, so basically, it’s been a while since it’s been this pleasant in the mornings! Enjoy this low humidity while it lasts. We don’t expect any rain today or tomorrow. Tonight will be pleasant and cool again, with lows back in the 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. We will see a slight rise in the humidity, too. By Sunday, we will feel the humidity return in full force, and we do expect hit and miss showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It looks like a rainy pattern will set up for next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day next week.