Lawyers representing a British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus have said they hope the conviction could be overturned within a month ahead of an appeal at the country’s Supreme Court.The woman, aged 19 at the time of her arrest, was given a suspended four-month jail term last year by a judge who found her guilty of public mischief following a trial.In a case closely followed by rights groups, she told authorities that she had been gang-raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in her hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO