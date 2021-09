BOSTON (CBS) — For a rookie quarterback making an NFL debut, nothing should really feel comfortable. But Mac Jones was looking pretty at ease as he played a solid game for the Patriots on Sunday. One such snapshot of that comfort came by way of WPRI in Providence, which caught a quick little wink from Jones. That communication appeared to be sent to someone on the Dolphins’ defense. WPRI sports director Morey Hershgordon shared the clip on Twitter on Monday: Mac Jones – mid play-call – winks at former #Patriots LB Elandon Roberts😉 pic.twitter.com/31AAMKAXSw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 14, 2021 Jones was asked about the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO