Charles Pierre ran for three touchdowns in the second half as Ocoee dominated the second half to rout host Olympia 34-13 in high school football on Friday night. Pierre totaled 169 rushing yards and Jalen Joiner added 124 more and a score to help the Knights improve to 3-0 ahead of their Class 8A, District 3 opener against highly-ranked Apopka at home next week.